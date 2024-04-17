Skip to Content
Police identify motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-10 Tuesday night

KVIA
Published 12:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Police, Special Traffic Investigators continue to
investigate last night’s crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police now identify him as 26-year-old Henry John Wiedmeyer.

The news release states officers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck Tuesday night just before midnight.

The driver of the semi-truck was identified as 50-year-old Arturo Huereque.

Preliminary information states Huereque was operating a semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer eastbound on I-10 and began to slow down due to a traffic crash up ahead.

Police said as the semi slowed down, Wiedmeyer, who was also traveling east on I-10 on a motorcycle, was unable to slow down, striking the rear of the semi-trailer.

According to authorities, Wiedmeyer was driving at a high speed and died on the scene.

Brianna Perez

