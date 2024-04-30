Air Force aircraft crashes near Holloman, pilot successfully ejects

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed west of Holloman Air Force Base, near White Sands National Park, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 11:50 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the base.

The only pilot successfully ejected from the plane. He or she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

"All non-emergency personnel should avoid the area to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals onboard the aircraft," according to the spokesperson. "Emergency response teams are responding to the scene using the entrance road into White Sands National Park. White Sands National Park is open but certain areas are currently closed to the public to allow for emergency response."

Officials say that officers are now investigating the crash. No other details are available.