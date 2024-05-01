Crews rescue 24-year-old with leg injury off Mt. Cristo Rey

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department just rescued a 24-year-old man off Mt. Cristo Rey.

In a social media post, the department reported the man suffered a lower leg injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

