Fire burns East El Paso house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the El Paso Fire Department say that a house on the 9800 block of Trinidad Drive in East El Paso caught fire Wednesday morning.

The department posted on social media saying the fire was categorized as moderate. An ABC-7 crew on the scene caught images of roof damage caused by the fire.

UPDATE - Fire at Trinidad Dr: Bulk of the fire knocked down, crews checking for extensions and hotspots.



One patient being checked at the scene.



No injuries reported at this time.



The fire department says that while no injuries have been reported at this time, they are checking one person at the scene.