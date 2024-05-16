Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Watch Live: Person critically injured in stabbing at West El Paso shopping center

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:57 AM
Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have blocked off a shopping center at Mesa and Balboa in West El Paso where officials say a person was stabbed.

Police officials say that officers took one person into custody.

That person suffered serious injuries and an emergency crew rushed him or her to the hospital. The stabbing happened at 9:28 a.m. Thursday.

Police are still investigating. ABC-7 has a crew at the scene and will provide additional information soon.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content