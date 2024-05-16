Watch Live: Person critically injured in stabbing at West El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have blocked off a shopping center at Mesa and Balboa in West El Paso where officials say a person was stabbed.

Police officials say that officers took one person into custody.

That person suffered serious injuries and an emergency crew rushed him or her to the hospital. The stabbing happened at 9:28 a.m. Thursday.

Police are still investigating. ABC-7 has a crew at the scene and will provide additional information soon.