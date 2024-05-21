Skip to Content
Watch Live: Fire burning at warehouse in El Paso’s Lower Valley

today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are trying to put out a major fire at a warehouse on the 1000 block of Humble Place in the Lower Valley.

Smoke can be seen from several blocks away. Fire officials posted on social media stating that there are no reported injuries at this time.

Emma Hoggard

