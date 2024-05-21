Watch Live: Fire burning at warehouse in El Paso’s Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are trying to put out a major fire at a warehouse on the 1000 block of Humble Place in the Lower Valley.
Smoke can be seen from several blocks away. Fire officials posted on social media stating that there are no reported injuries at this time.
EPFD crews responding to a condition 3 warehouse fire at the 1000 block of Humble Pl.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 21, 2024
No injuries reported at this time - stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/uyF9A1eNpW