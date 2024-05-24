Gadsden High on lockdown after shooting

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gadsden High School is on lockdown right now after a shooting happened in front of the school.

School ended for the year yesterday, so no students were on campus, according to Gadsden ISD officials. They add that no staff members were harmed.

"Law enforcement is on the scene and managing the situation, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation," district officials said. "We urge the community to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work effectively."

The district says they will release more information once it becomes available.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident,” superintendent Travis Dempsey said. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our students and staff and will continue to work closely with law enforcement.”