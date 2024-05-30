Skip to Content
Deputies charge man, woman with house burglary in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested two people for burglarizing a house in eastern El Paso County.

The Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Ricardo Garcia Jr. and 32-year-old Meranda Hernandez stole from a house on the 600 block of Plata Place.

Deputies recovered two stolen cars and got information on other stolen property when they arrested Garcia and Hernandez.

Deputies booked Garcia and Hernandez on $40,000 bonds, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details about the alleged burglary.

