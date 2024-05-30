Skip to Content
El Paso Police responding to aggravated robbery in West El Paso

Published 11:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Officers stated an aggravated robbery occurred Thursday Morning along the 300 block off Shadow Mountain Drive in West El Paso.

The alert was sent out around 11:15 a.m.

The business that police have responded to is. DK convenience store along Shadow Mountain Drive.

ABC-7 crews first noticed the scene around 10:20 a.m. and reached out to first responders who informed crews that police were investigating a robbery.

