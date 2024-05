EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders are standing by at this hour to assist Border Patrol agents after reports of a body in the canal in the westside.

Fire officials say National Guard placed the call at 6 a.m. Thursday.

They responded to 1949 W. Paisano Dr.

Fire crews at the scene told ABC-7 that their were reports of a man jumping into the water.

We are working to find out more information.

This is a developing story.