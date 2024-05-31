Police searching for white sedan suspected of hitting, killing 22-year-old in Socorro, New Mexico this morning

SOCORRO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are trying to find a white sedan suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 22-year-old woman.

State police say that a truck was driving south on I-25 near Socorro, New Mexico when the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The truck rolled over. The driver and passenger (22-year-old Adriana Jurado) were able to get out, but police say Jurado was struck by the white sedan as she tried to pick up belongings and debris after the rollover.

Police say the white sedan was travelling northbound at the time of the crash. It continued driving after the crash, police say.

Police say they do not know the make or model of the car, but suspect it has heavy front-end damage on the driver side.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the car. Contact New Mexico State Police if you know anything.

This crash happened this morning at 5:30 on I-25 near mile marker 161.