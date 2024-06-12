First responders unable to revive woman who fell into Rio Grande near Doniphan Drive

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department was unable to revive a woman who drowned in the Rio Grande River this morning.

Sunland Park Fire officials say the person, identified only as a woman in her 20s, was pulled out of the river behind the Rio Grande power plant on Doniphan Drive at 6:32 AM.

First responders performed CPR on the woman, but were unable to revive her.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the woman's death.