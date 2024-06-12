First responders unable to revive woman who fell into Rio Grande near Doniphan Drive
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department was unable to revive a woman who drowned in the Rio Grande River this morning.
Sunland Park Fire officials say the person, identified only as a woman in her 20s, was pulled out of the river behind the Rio Grande power plant on Doniphan Drive at 6:32 AM.
First responders performed CPR on the woman, but were unable to revive her.
@SunlandParkFire and Border Patrol agents performed CPR on a female in her 20's but she did not survive.— SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) June 12, 2024
Border Patrol agents pulled the female out of the Rio Grande River behind the Rio Grande power plant on Doniphan Dr.
ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the woman's death.