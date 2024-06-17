Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Crash on Loop 375 in the Lower Valley causing miles-long traffic jam

TXDOT
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash on Loop 375 near the Balsam exit is blocking traffic and causing a backup along the highway, all the way into Downtown El Paso.

The Texas Department of Transportation alert page shows the crash is blocking a shoulder and two lanes of the highway. Two other lanes, as well as the exit ramp, remain open.

The crash happened at 4:55 PM today, according to the alert page. The clearing time is unknown.

Use an alternative route if you normally use this part of Loop 375 to get home. Use the ABC-7 Traffic Tracker to get home.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and when it will be cleared.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content