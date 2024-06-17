Silver Alert issued for missing El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department just issued a Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Baltazar Zarazua Castaneda.

Baltazar Zarazua Castaneda (Courtesy: EPPD)

He was last seen today at 11 AM near the 4800 block of Maureen.

"Castaneda requires medication for a medical condition," police officials stated.

Castaneda is 5'6" and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen a white shirt, black pants, and sandals, according to police.

If you know where Castaneda is, call police at (915)-832-4400 or 911.