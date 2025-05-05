SISD discusses teacher contracts amid budget cuts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District is deciding the non-renewal of 15 teacher contracts at a special meeting tonight.

The board announced in February that they would be laying off 300 employees as they faced a $38 million budget deficit. They decided to eliminate fine arts programs at elementary schools, a move that saved them nearly $20 million.

The district also allowed employees to leave their positions for a $2,500 incentive. If all 100 spots for that incentive were filled, they could have saved up to $7 million.

The meeting's agenda shows that teachers who are at risk of contract nonrenewal tonight are fine arts and engineering teachers. As part of the "Elementary Fine Arts Redesign", the teachers at risk are:

K. Kessler from Socorro High School as the CTE Engineering Design Teacher is the other one at risk.

The district is also going to talk about the increase in class size for a number of teachers throughout multiple schools. The teachers who could have their classes increase from 24 students per teacher to 26 per teacher include:

There are also one teacher who could have their classes increase from 22 students per teacher to 24 students per teacher: S. Prieto, Lujan-Chavez Elementary School, 2nd grade Teacher.

