Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Pedestrian crash causing traffic backup on I-10 West at Raynolds exit

TXDOT
By
Published 5:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is backup on I-10 West due to a crash near the Raynolds exit. The backup is all the way back to the Fountains at Farrah area.

Courtesy: TXDOT

El Paso Police say the crash involved a car and a pedestrian. They are now completely shutting down I-10 West in that area. They do not have any other information.

A Texas Department of Transportation alert says that all lanes are closed westbound and that the collision happened at 4:06 PM. The clearing time is unknown.

Avoid taking I-10 West in this area if it is on your daily commute. Use the ABC-7 Traffic Tracker to find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content