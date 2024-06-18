Pedestrian crash causing traffic backup on I-10 West at Raynolds exit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is backup on I-10 West due to a crash near the Raynolds exit. The backup is all the way back to the Fountains at Farrah area.

El Paso Police say the crash involved a car and a pedestrian. They are now completely shutting down I-10 West in that area. They do not have any other information.

A Texas Department of Transportation alert says that all lanes are closed westbound and that the collision happened at 4:06 PM. The clearing time is unknown.

Avoid taking I-10 West in this area if it is on your daily commute. Use the ABC-7 Traffic Tracker to find an alternate route.