Man convicted of child sex crimes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today the Doña Ana County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Michael Ybarra. He was found guilty of multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, a spokesperson for the office said.

A jury convicted Ybarra on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact.

Ybarra remains in custody pending sentencing. The DA’s office has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting survivors of abuse and holding perpetrators fully accountable under the law.