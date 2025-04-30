Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Man convicted of child sex crimes

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
Published 6:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today the Doña Ana County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Michael Ybarra. He was found guilty of multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, a spokesperson for the office said.

A jury convicted Ybarra on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact.

Ybarra remains in custody pending sentencing. The DA’s office has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting survivors of abuse and holding perpetrators fully accountable under the law.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content