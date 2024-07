EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police responded to an aggravated assault at Lester and Taylor at 9 AM today.

The assault call led to a "surround and callout," in which the suspect was detained and a search warrant executed, police officials say.

ABC-7 viewers called reporting seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

We are working to learn who was arrested and what led up to the alleged aggravated assault.