Update: El Paso Police officials say the person was found shot dead on a sidewalk.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the 5300 block of Byron in Central El Paso.

They are responding to reports of a "subject down."

ABC-7 is on the scene where police officials will be giving an update and explaining what happened.

We will update this page when we learn more.