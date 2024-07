EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a crash at Redd Road and Dakota Ridge in West El Paso.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a van, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. It happened at 10:08 AM.

Police say the crash was fatal, although police have not yet specified who died.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.