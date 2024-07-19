Fiery head-on semi truck crash kills El Paso truck driver

SIERRA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police just identified El Pasoan Adrian Alejandro Cruz as one of the truck drivers who died in a fiery head-on crash on I-25.

The crash happened late Thursday night near mile marker 59 in Sierra County, where Truth or Consequences is located. Officials say two semi trucks collided.

New Mexico State Police investigators believe that the driver of the first semi truck, which was traveling north, hit an elk and swerved into the southbound lanes. The semi hit Cruz's semi, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced both drivers dead at the scene, but they have not yet been able to identify the remains of the driver who hit the elk. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.