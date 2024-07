EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes of US-54 South at Transmountain are closed due to a crash.

Seven people were rushed to the hospital. One was transported with "Level One" trauma, while the others suffered minor injuries, first responders tell ABC-7. They add that the crash involved two vehicles.

The crash happened at 12:52 PM, a Texas Department of Transportation alert states.

ABC-7 is working to get more details. Check back soon.