One person recovering after water rescue near U.S.-Mexico Border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is recovering after being rescued from the canal near the Border Highway, Friday morning.

According to fire dispatch, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m.

Crews responded to Cesar E. Chavez Border Hwy at Midway.

At around 5:30 a.m. it was reported that the person had been located and successfully rescued.

In an X post, El Paso Fire says was the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Our ABC-7 crew reported that Border Patrol, Texas Troopers and El Paso Police also were at the scene.

No word yet, if the person was a migrant.