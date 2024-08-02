Skip to Content
Socorro man charged with murder after shooting

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Oscar Rodriguez Thursday and charged him with murder.

Socorro Police officers first responded to reports of a possible homicide on the 11500 block of Valle Verde in Socorro August 1, 2024. They found 36-year-old Joel Holguin dead from a bullet wound.

The person who called 911 identified Rodriguez as the shooter, an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says.

Socorro Police then called out the EPCSO Major Crimes Unit to take over the investigation. The Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation teams were able to get Rodriguez, who had returned to his home, safely into custody.

"Following his arrest, Oscar Rodriguez confessed to the Murder of 36-year-old Joel Holguin," the spokesperson explained. "Rodriguez has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and is currently facing charges of Murder, with a bond set at $500,000.00"

