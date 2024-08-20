Plane crashes into Dewey’s Breakfast Shop

ODESSA, Texas (KVIA) -- A small plane crashed into power lines, traveling an entire block before slamming into Dewey's Breakfast Shop near 68th and Alderfer Avenue.

Two people died in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Odessa Fire Rescue arrived to heavy smoke and a fire at the business and some nearby mobile homes, according to city officials.

Crews have not yet identified the aircraft and details about the people who were on board are limited.

Emergency crews rushed one woman who was inside a burning building nearby to the hospital.