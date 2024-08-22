Commercial building burns in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Sunland Park Fire Department crew helped put out a fire at a commercial building on the 2400 block of Airport Road.

The crews put out the fire alongside the Dona Ana Fire Rescue team.

It happened at 11:39 AM, officials say.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Sunland Park Fire Department officials.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Dona Ana County Fire Marshals Office.