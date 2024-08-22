Commercial building burns in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Sunland Park Fire Department crew helped put out a fire at a commercial building on the 2400 block of Airport Road.
The crews put out the fire alongside the Dona Ana Fire Rescue team.
It happened at 11:39 AM, officials say.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Sunland Park Fire Department officials.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Dona Ana County Fire Marshals Office.
@SunlandParkFire responded Mutual-Aid with Dona Ana Fire Rescue on a commercial structure fire at the 2400 block of Airport Rd. No injuries were reported. Fire under investigation by Dona Ana County Fire Marshals Office.— Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) August 22, 2024
Time out: 11:39AM pic.twitter.com/bIU0Sh3XxF