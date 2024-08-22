Student verbally threatens Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy received a verbal threat from a student. Officials at the school found "no evidence of a viable threat to students of the campus."

Read the message sent out to parents from the school below.

"Hello, this is Melissa Smith, principal of Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy. I am calling to inform you that we received a report that a student made a verbal threat against our school. We take every concern seriously and investigated the situation. The student who made the threat has been identified and addressed. There is no evidence of a viable threat to students or the campus. Parents, please help us by reminding your children of the gravity and the serious consequences that they will face if found to have made a threat to a school or individual, whether made as a joke or not. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Team SISD."

The school is run by Socorro ISD and is located south of Edgemere Boulevard in Far East El Paso.