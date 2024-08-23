Officer was involved in shooting that left body in the middle of eastside street, officials say

Update: Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene, according to EPPD officials.

The officials describe the shooting as "officer-involved."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have set up a perimeter around a body at Vista Del Sol and Larry Wadkins.

An ABC-7 crew is on the scene and sees a body covered in a sheet in the middle of the street.

Police have the area blocked off.

We are working to learn more information.