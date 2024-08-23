Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Officer was involved in shooting that left body in the middle of eastside street, officials say

By ,
Updated
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:30 PM

Update: Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene, according to EPPD officials.

The officials describe the shooting as "officer-involved."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have set up a perimeter around a body at Vista Del Sol and Larry Wadkins.

An ABC-7 crew is on the scene and sees a body covered in a sheet in the middle of the street.

Police have the area blocked off.

We are working to learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content