Crimes Against Persons detectives investigating death in Northeast El Paso

Update: Police say they found a dead person and Crimes Against Persons is continuing to investigate.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of an "unknown problem." That is how police officials are currently describing the situation, which is occurring on the 10500 block of Railroad in Northeast El Paso.

The situation was first called into 911 at 9:03 AM today. Police say no other information is currently available.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.

Paul Schulz

