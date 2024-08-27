Semi-truck overturns, blocking traffic on I-10 East at Horizon ramp
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- For the fourth time today, a semi-truck has overturned in El Paso County.
This fourth overturn happened on the ramp leading onto I-10 East at Horizon at 3:48 PM today.
All lanes are blocked currently, according to the Texas Department of Transportation alert page.
Avoid driving in this area and use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to find an alternate route.
ABC-7 is working to get more information on what led up to this crash.