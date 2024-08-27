Skip to Content
Semi-truck overturns, blocking traffic on I-10 East at Horizon ramp

TXDOT
Published 5:01 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- For the fourth time today, a semi-truck has overturned in El Paso County.

This fourth overturn happened on the ramp leading onto I-10 East at Horizon at 3:48 PM today.

Courtesy: TXDOT

All lanes are blocked currently, according to the Texas Department of Transportation alert page.

Avoid driving in this area and use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to find an alternate route.

ABC-7 is working to get more information on what led up to this crash.

Emma Hoggard

