One lane open on I-10 West near Horizon after major crash

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says a car crash on I-10 West near Eastlake and Horizon is shutting down multiple lanes.

Injuries were reported in the crash. ABC-7 is still working to get details on those injuries.

Only one lane will be open for at least the next two hours, the EPCSO spokesperson stated Tuesday.

"Drivers are urged to exercise caution and utilize alternative routes if possible," the spokesperson explained.