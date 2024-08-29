Skip to Content
28-year-old Selena Carrillo arrested for murder in Las Cruces

Published 6:00 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested 28-year-old Selena Carrillo and charged her with the murder of 30-year-old Michael Mata.

Police booked Carrillo into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. The reported stabbing death happened on the 1900 block of Buchanan Avenue this morning, police officials tell ABC-7.

Emergency crews rushed Mata to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died of multiple stab wounds, police officials say.

