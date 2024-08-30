Skip to Content
Dog found with chain collar cutting into its neck, El Paso man arrested

EPPD
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 27-year-old Devan Gallegos and charged him with one felony count of cruelty to an animal.

Police officials say that officers found Gallegos' dog with a chain collar cutting into its neck on July 16, 2024.

Courtesy: EPPD

"The chain collar was removed and after treatment, the dog was released to the Humane Society of El Paso," police officials explained.

Officers booked Gallegos into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

