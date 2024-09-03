Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Two people extricated from rollover in Tornillo

By
New
Published 9:40 AM

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews extracted two people from a car after a crash on I-10 West near mile marker 58 in Tornillo last night.

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the extent of the people's injuries is currently unknown. They were rushed to a a hospital for evaluation, the spokesperson explained this morning.

The left lane of I-10 West near mile marker 58 will remain closed until further notice.

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson adds that one car was involved in the rollover.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content