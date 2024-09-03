Two people extricated from rollover in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews extracted two people from a car after a crash on I-10 West near mile marker 58 in Tornillo last night.

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the extent of the people's injuries is currently unknown. They were rushed to a a hospital for evaluation, the spokesperson explained this morning.

The left lane of I-10 West near mile marker 58 will remain closed until further notice.

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson adds that one car was involved in the rollover.