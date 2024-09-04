Large fire destroys house in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vacant house in south-central El Paso has been destroyed after an early morning fire.

El Paso Fire Department said it happened at 1213 E. Overland Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

Spokesperson Enrique Dueñas said there was no one inside the residence and no reported injuries.

He also states there was a partial collapse inside the home.

The fire did not spread to other homes in the area.

Fire crews are monitoring for hotspots.

Fire investigators were called out to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.