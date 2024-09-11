Skip to Content
Person with a gun apprehended on Irvin High School Campus

Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD Police officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon at Irvin High School today. They caught the person while the campus was put on a HOLD protocol this morning. That protocol lifted at 10:45 AM.

"The Irvin campus, student, faculty, and staff are safe, and their security and well-being are El Paso ISD’s top priority," an EPISD spokesperson stated Wednesdeay.

EPISD Police officers will remain on the Irvin campus for the rest of the day "out of an abundance of caution," EPISD officials say.

