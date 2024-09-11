Vacant house in Central El Paso goes up in flames
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vacant house on Wyoming Avenue in Central El Paso went up in flames Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported, El Paso Fire Department officials said on social media.
UPDATE- Fire at Wyoming Ave: Fire contained. Crews checking for hotspots. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/RnX7a4tgFK— El Paso Fire Department (@ElPasoFireTX) September 11, 2024
Crews are still checking on hotspots. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire.