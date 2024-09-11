Skip to Content
Vacant house in Central El Paso goes up in flames

Published 11:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vacant house on Wyoming Avenue in Central El Paso went up in flames Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported, El Paso Fire Department officials said on social media.

Crews are still checking on hotspots. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire.

