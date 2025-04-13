EPFD responds to house fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Firefighters responded to a Condition 2 house fire in Central El Paso early Sunday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department said they received a call at 12:51 a.m. to the 1000 block of Yandell Dr.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and check for hotspots.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

El Paso Electric and Texas Gas Service were also called to the scene.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates.