EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewer Maria Gomez sent in a video of a truck fire in Far East El Paso on Loop 375 and Rojas today.

The fire happened just before 3:00 PM.

A lot of black smoke was visible high into the air above the flaming truck.

The fire has since been put out and no one was hurt first responder say.

El Paso Fire has not yet said what caused the fire.

The scene is now clear and traffic is once again flowing smoothly.