Woman kidnapped from Cielo Vista mall parking lot, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Hugo Escobedo in the parking lot of Cielo Vista Mall on multiple aggravated kidnapping charges.

Police officials say that officers were called out on a reported kidnapping. They met with a 26-year-old woman who told officers that Escobedo approached her with a gun in the mall parking lot and told her to get into her car. The woman said that Escobedo then forced her to drive to a bank. She told police that Escobedo waited in her car with the gun and her 2-year-old daughter while she went into the bank.

Escobedo then forced the woman to drop him back off at the mall, police say. He then allegedly took her money and her phone. The woman then contacted police.