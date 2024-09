Update: Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash, which police say involved a pedestrian. The location of the crash is outside of Jefferson High School.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews responded to a crash at Paisano and Val Verde at 10:21 AM today.

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while another three were treated for minor injuries, officials say.

ABC-7 has a crew on the scene.