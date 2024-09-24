Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Man seriously injured in Socorro

By
New
Published 1:10 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a young man seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the police department says the assault happened on the 10100 block of Calcutta Drive at 11:39 PM Monday.

Officers found the victim, identified publicly only as a man in his early 20s, unresponsive at the scene. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he remains in "critical condition," Socorro PD officials say.

"The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation," police stated on social media Tuesday.

Socorro PD asked for specialized crime scene assistance from the Horizon City Police Department Crime Scene Unit.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content