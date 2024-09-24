Man seriously injured in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a young man seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the police department says the assault happened on the 10100 block of Calcutta Drive at 11:39 PM Monday.

🚨 Ongoing Investigation: Aggravated Assault 🚨

Socorro Police are investigating an assault near the 10100 block of Calcutta Dr. last night. An adult male was found unresponsive and is in critical condition. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/iIwEncrPiu — City of Socorro, Texas (@City_of_Socorro) September 24, 2024

Officers found the victim, identified publicly only as a man in his early 20s, unresponsive at the scene. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he remains in "critical condition," Socorro PD officials say.

"The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation," police stated on social media Tuesday.

Socorro PD asked for specialized crime scene assistance from the Horizon City Police Department Crime Scene Unit.