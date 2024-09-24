One dead in Lower Valley vehicle collision

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police says one person is dead after a vehicle collision in a pedestrian in the Lower Valley.

Police first received a call for the 7200 block of Alameda around 7:30 p.m.

All lanes on Alameda Avenue have been closed for hours as police are investigating the scene. Those driving through the area may need to seek alternate routes.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene reported seeing car parts scattered across the street, as well as what looked like a white sheet covering a body.

At the time of writing, El Paso Police says there are no there are no other reported injuries.

