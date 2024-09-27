19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso Police identified 19-year-old Hugo Alexis Montiel-Sanchez as the person who died in a motorcycle crash the evening of September 18, 2024.

Police say the crash happened on the 9200 block of Gateway East at 8:52 PM when Montiel-Sanchez started accelerating on his motorcycle, blew through the landscaping next to the street, and flew off the bike.

Investigators say they still don't know why Montiel-Sanchez started accelerating, but they say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Emergency crews rushed Montiel-Sanchez to the hospital where he died.

Police officials say this is the 45th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 55 this time last year.