El Paso Constable arrest fugitive wanted on aggravated assault charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fugitive Michael Lewis Morton was arrested on Sept. 30 by El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three on an active Personal Recognizance (PR) bond revocation warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

PR bond is an option for defendants to be released from jail before their trial date. With a PR bond, defendants may be subject to other reports such as checking in with their probation officer or abstaining from drugs and alcohol. The defendant would not have had to pay the full bond amount if they were granted a PR bond but if their court date is missed they must pay the bail in full.

28-year-old Morton was taken into custody at the 10100 block of Palmetto and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000.