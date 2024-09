LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The L & P building supply, a lumber warehouse at 101 N. Archuleta Road was engulfed in flames on Saturday, Sept. 28. Fire crews extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

Aftermath of fire at L & P Building supply on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Las Cruces. (Courtesy: LCFD)

According to the Las Cruces fire department, 24 firefighters were sent to combat the fire.

Flames rise from lumberyard on Saturday, Sept. 28 (Courtesy: LCFD)

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been announced. Cost of damages have not been determined.