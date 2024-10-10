Woman arrested 3 times in 2 months for credit card theft in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Constable’s Office, Precinct #4 arrested 40-year-old Las Cruces resident Jennifer Munoz Bird three times over the past two months and charged her with Credit or Debit Card Abuse.

Deputies first arrested Bird on August 5, 2024 when two of her coworkers came forward alleging their credit cards had been stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases.

They booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

After further investigation, deputies were able to secure seven more warrants for credit card abuse. They arrested Bird at her workplace in Central El Paso on September 5, 2024. She was booked again, this time on a $7,000 bond.

Deputies say they then found surveillance video of Bird using one of the cards and got another warrant for her arrest. They found and arrested her again on October 9, 2024 and booked her on another $2,500 bond.

El Paso Police then found another complaint against Bird from another alleged victim and got another warrant for credit card abuse. Since Bird was still in custody when that happened, she received an additional $5,000 bond.

"In total Ms. Bird was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for a total of eleven (11) charges of Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse with bonds totaling $24,500," a Constable's Office spokesperson explained Thursday. "Additional victims may be unaware they have been victimized by Ms. Bird. Additionally, Ms. Bird has allegedly victimized other individuals and had faced similar charges in Doña Ana County, New Mexico."