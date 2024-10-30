Family Dollar in Vado robbed at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dona Ana Sheriff deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Family Dollar on Vado Drive Monday.

Just before 10 PM, investigators say a lone man entered the store carrying a gun, taking cash from the register while store clerks hid in the back. Investigators explain that the man shot one round at one of the workers, barely missing her. The man then ran out of the store and the clerks called 911.

The Family Dollar on Vado Dr. on October 29, 2024

DASO detectives then started pouring over store security footage, putting together a description of the man, including ways of identifying his tattoos. At the same time, detectives analyzed the shell casing left at the scene.

A sign posted on the window of the Family Dollar on Vado Dr. on October 29, 2024

Deputies identified the suspect soon after and started surveilling two potential addresses. The suspect, 37-year-old Ruben Jose Trujillo, showed up at one of the locations while detectives were waiting, officials say.

Detectives arrested Trujillo on armed robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal damage to property. They booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Ruben Jose Trujillo

Once detectives looked inside Trujillo's home, they found "evidence of the Family Dollar robbery."