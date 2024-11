LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking the westbound lanes of US-70 near Las Cruces right now.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on US-70 westbound at milepost 157, near Holman Road.

"Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment," an NMDOT spokesperson explained Thursday afternoon. "Please expect delays."