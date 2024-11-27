Fire burning house in Northeast El Paso
Update: The EPFD spokesperson says crews have knocked down the fire and are now checking for hot spots.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire on the 10000 block of Kellogg Street in Northeast El Paso.
EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 house fire at the 10000 block of Kellogg St.— El Paso Fire Department (@ElPasoFireTX) November 27, 2024
Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/vm9kXgV1Ps
An EPFD spokesperson posted about the fire on social media. They stated that the house fire is currently categorized as moderate.
ABC-7 has a crew going to the fire right now.