Fire burning house in Northeast El Paso

Published 3:50 PM

Update: The EPFD spokesperson says crews have knocked down the fire and are now checking for hot spots.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire on the 10000 block of Kellogg Street in Northeast El Paso.

An EPFD spokesperson posted about the fire on social media. They stated that the house fire is currently categorized as moderate.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the fire right now.

